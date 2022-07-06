ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico provides healthy tips on how to prevent heat-related illness this summer. Despite recent cooler temperatures, they will not last all summer long. Almost all heat-related deaths between 2013 and 2017 in New Mexico occurred during May-September with the highest numbers reported during July and August, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Dr. Gilbert Heredia, Optum New Mexico family physician said that all these death could be prevented just by taking simple steps such as:

Be in cooler temperatures, staying indoors

Staying hydrated, keep some sports drink available such as Gatorade, etc.

Wearing the proper clothing is also very important, such as loose and light-colored clothing

For more information visit their website.