ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led multi-specialty medical group. The group offers comprehensive health care services backed by over 20 medical and surgical specialists and nine locations throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

The month of June is recognized as Alzheimer’s and brain health awareness month. This month brings awareness to one of the most common types of dementia and leading causes of death in U.S. adults particularly those who are 65 or older. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 43,000 New Mexicans age, 65 or older had Alzheimer’s in 2020.

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia are among the leading causes of death in older Americans. Dr. Gandhi neurologist shared healthy brain habits such as no smoking, an active lifestyle, eating well, engaging with family, educating yourself, taking care of your heart, and sleeping well.

For more information visit their website.