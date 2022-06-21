ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led, multi-specialty medical group. June is Pride Month, making it the perfect time to raise awareness about health disparities and the need for health care organizations in the growing LGBTQ+ community.

New Mexico has the fifth-highest proportion of same-sex couples in the nation, according to Optum New Mexico. They say many members of the LGBTQ+ community are uniquely challenged with access to compassionate and competent health care. These disparities affect behavioral health, physical health, and access to care.

If any members of this community are having negative feelings about their mental health, below are some numbers to call.

National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 or text your zip code to 435748 (HELP4U).

