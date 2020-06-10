Operations change for Bernalillo County Probate Court amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people have been doing business a little differently and that includes the Bernalillo County Probate Court. Probate Judge Cristy Carbon-Gaul discusses how they’ve adjusted during the health crisis to meet the needs of the community.

Judge Carbon-Gaul is a lawyer licensed by the New Mexico State Bar since 1997 and earned her law degree from Creighton University School of Law. She has practiced probate law in New Mexico for over 20 years and was sworn in as Bernalillo County Probate Judge on January 1, 2019.

Bernalillo County Court of Wills, Estates, and Probates strives to provide customers with a quick and cost-effective process to probate the estate of a deceased loved one in a user-friendly environment. The office provides information on county services, hosts and highlights community events, and educates the public about the probate process through community outreach efforts.

Carbon-Gaul explains that at the beginning of the outbreak, the court didn’t have staff for about four weeks but for the last five weeks they have had reduced staff at the probate court. “Which means that two of my staff members go in every day and they are alternating on who’s there but we are open for business again we’re just not doing in-person meetings like we used to do,” said Carbon-Gaul.

All required forms are available online and residents can also call the court and receive a forms package through the mail. The forms can then be filed by mail or email but original copies must also be mailed. Any fees can be paid by check, money order, or credit card. You can also directly download any New Mexico Supreme Court probate forms from NMcourts.gov.

While it remains unclear when the courts will fully reopen, Carbon-Gaul explains they will be operating on an appointment-only basis. “What we’re going to end up doing once we open up a little bit more is its going to be by appointment-only so people aren’t just going to be able to show up but they can call, we can get them on the calendar from eight to four and be able to meet in person with them, of course everybody will still have to wear a mask when they come into the building their temperature’s taken and they go through the regular questions that have to be asked about whether you have any symptoms but I don’t anticipate that happening until probably closer to July,” said Carbon-Gaul.

For more information on the Bernalillo County Probate Court, visit the county’s website or call the court at (505) 468-1229.