ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual operation hiring heroes event is happening Wednesday, April 27. The event is focused on helping veterans apply for jobs, although the event is open to everyone.

There will be over 30 companies in attendance including Intel, Amazon and State Police. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 13 in Albuquerque form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.