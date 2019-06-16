‘Operation Bum Bum’ reunites 4-year-old with stuffed sheep

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico boy will soon be reunited with his special toy thanks to the Albuquerque Police Department and the Sunport. Four-year-old Pary and his family took a flight out of the Sunport to visit his godfather in Canada.

However, his beloved sheep named “Bum Bum” was left behind at the terminal. Saturday, dispatch, PSAs, and workers at the Sunport began looking for the toy and found him.

They were able to get in touch with the family and shipped Bum Bum off to Canada to be reunited with Pary.