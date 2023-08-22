ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements are underway Tuesday in the trial of Sergio Almanza, the man accused of speeding down Central in an off-road vehicle, hitting and killing a seven-year-old boy and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of Lights in 2021.

Almanza’s defense said his client takes responsibility for killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, but said his client is not guilty of being drunk at the time. The first APD officer testified, getting emotional when describing the scene. Pronoy’s parents are testifying Tuesday, Alamanza is also expected to testify.

Almanza is facing a number of charges, including homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. The trial is expected to last until next week. If convicted, Almanza could face up to 27 years behind bars.