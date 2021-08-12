Opening statements held in murder trial for Elexus Groves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements were held this morning in the trial of the woman accused of killing a mother and daughter in a stolen van. Elexus Groves, who was only 21 at the time, faces two murder charges in the deadly crash.

Police say Groves and Paul Garcia were fleeing from police in a stolen van back in January 2017, when Groves, who was driving, crashed into another car on Copper and Chelwood Park, between Juan Tabo and Tramway. Shaunna Arredondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee Boling, who were in that other car, were killed. Arredondo-Boling’s 3-year-old son, who was restrained in the back seat of the driver’s side, survived the crash.

During opening statements, the prosecution told the jury Groves was going nearly 80 miles an hour on the city street with no regard for others. Defense lawyers admitted Groves caused the crash but says she did not have murderous intent and attempted to brake before the collision.

“Five seconds before impact, the van was going 78 miles an hour, 100-percent throttle,” said David Waymire, a prosecutor on behalf of the State of New Mexico. “Meaning Ms. Groves has the gas pedal 100-percent down, all the way down.”

“She is not a murderer,” said Maxwell Pines, a defense attorney for Groves. “Prosecution cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt she had evil intent.”

Groves faces two charges of first-degree murder of depraved mind, a charge that means any person of sound mind would know their action is greatly dangerous to others and could result in someone being killed. Grove’s passenger, Garcia, is testifying against Groves as part of a plea deal. He is the first witness and took the stand Thursday morning.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Groves faces a possible life sentence. As part of his plea deal, Garcia would face around six years if he testifies truthfully.