Opening statements expected in trial of man accused of killing Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two years since a Sandia High School student was shot to death outside of an Albuquerque house party, opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of the man accused in the killing. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Sean Markey, 17, died in the shooting. It happened early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, outside of a home on Garcia Street near Eubank and Montgomery, which was hosting a high school homecoming after-party. According to court documents, gunfire erupted outside of the home when a stray bullet struck and killed Markey.

In court filings, prosecutors have alleged the shooting took place after Garcia confronted a man who he had a “longstanding grudge against.” Court documents allege that grudge stemmed from a 2018 incident where the man is accused of pistol-whipping one of Garcia’s friends. Prosecutors are expected to argue that Garcia fired shots in the direction of the man who he had a grudge with, but the gunfire hit Markey instead.

Garcia’s defense attorneys are expected to argue in part that multiple people fired guns during the shooting that killed Markey. In prior court documents, Markey’s defense has stated, “most of the individuals that were firing guns that night have never been identified and ballistics evidence cannot identify which (bullet) casing is connected to the bullet that killed Mr. Markey.”

Garcia’s murder trial in the death of Sean Markey is expected to last up to eight days of arguments in Bernalillo County District Court. Jury selection in the case began on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

Garcia is also connected to another murder case involving the October 2019 shooting death of 21-year old Cayla Campos. That case is still pending in Bernalillo County District Court and is not connected to the trial over Markey’s death.