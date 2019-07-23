Opening day for Penguin Chill exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Penguin Chill exhibit is finally open at the Albuquerque BioPark.

Tuesday morning the zoo was packed with eager crowds waiting to see the penguins. Even before the BioPark opened their doors, people were already in line. Once they got inside, they waited in another line just to get into the Penguin Chill exhibit.

However, people say waiting in line is worth the wait. “Oh my god, it was so much fun. They were like little rockstars in there, they were loving us and we were loving them right back,” said Julie Martin.

The penguin exhibit has been a work in progress for years with countless delays. The city says the overall price to bring the exhibit to Albuquerque costs a little more than $19 million which is about a few million more than what was originally budgeted for.

People coming to see the penguins will get to watch 31 Gentoo, Macroni and King Penguins in action as they dive, swim and waddle through their 75,000-gallon tank.

There is no additional charge to get into the exhibit which includes an antarctic themed main viewing deck, an interactive education area and more.

Opening day at Penguin Chill exhibit. July 23, 2019

