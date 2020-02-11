Open your heart to foster a shelter pet this Valentine’s Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – If you’re looking to open your heart this Valentine’s Day to someone who won’t ever break it, look no further than fostering a furry friend. The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hoping to send many homeless dogs and cats to loving foster homes during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Animal Welfare Dept. Community Engagement Coordinator Leah Remkes visits the set to discuss their foster program and how you can help spread love to shelter pets.

The pets at the shelter need a break from the stressful shelter environment so Animal Welfare is hoping Albuquerque residents will give them a chance to be in a loving home. Starting on February 12, the program hopes to place many of the hundreds of homeless pets with foster families.

The Valentine’s Day foster break runs through February 19. At each shelter location, there are binders full of available fosters. Foster families will be sent with care packages to help them make their new foster pet comfy in their homes. To foster, please contact Leah Remkes at lremkes@cabq.gov.

“So you can come in tomorrow, look through those pictures of highlighted pets and then whoever you want to meet with, we’ll do that interaction and if you think it’s a match then we’ll send you home for the week. You can keep them for the week, we’ll send you home with supplies, pet food, toys, beds, kind of everything you need to keep them for that week foster period,” said Leah. “At the end, if you decide not to adopt them then you can bring them back to our animal shelter after that.”

The Eastside shelter is located at 8900 Lomas Boulevard NE and the Westside shelter is located at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW.