Open space volunteer praised by Mayor Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, Mayor Tim Keller recognized a man who has given more than 20 years to the open spaces of Albuquerque.

Sam Beard has spent time clearing brush along trails in the Foothills, as well as volunteering with the New Mexico Cross Country Ski Club for nearly 50 years.

The recognition is part of the city’s “One Albuquerque” initiative, which recognizes those who go above and beyond in volunteering.

“Sam kept us all safe. That was like his primary, our well-being. The quality of work we were doing, that was just remarkable to me, ” said Joe Romero, who nominated Beard.

In addition to his volunteer work, Beard has also written a book about cross country ski trails across New Mexico.