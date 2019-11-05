Open Space Visitor Center hosts Cosmic Carnival and Star Party

The Open Space Visitor Center offers the community one of the best locations in Albuquerque to observe the wonder that are hidden in the night sky. This weekend, visitors will be able to safely view stars, constellations, and planets in the night sky.

This Saturday, the Open Space Visitor’s Center and Albuquerque Astronomical Society are hosting a free, family-friendly Cosmic Carnival and Star Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be interactive exhibits with Explora, the New Mexico Museum of National History & Science, and other local organizations.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. participate in star and planet observations with telescopes from the Albuquerque Astronomical Society. In the Kiva Room, there will be an educational lecture on stars, constellations, and asterisms.

The Cosmic Carnival kicks off on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Star Party will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Open Space Visitor Center located at 6500 Coors Blvd. NW in Albuquerque.