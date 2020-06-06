Open Space Summer Series begins this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Open Space Summer Series is returning for 2020.

The series kicks off tomorrow with a guided hike in the Sandia foothills, led by UNM Professor Les McFadden. There will be 11 events throughout the summer, from guided hikes through the city’s Open Space, virtual discussions about plants in the Rio Grande, and even learning about nature-inspired art.

The city says due to COVID, the size of the events will be limited, and require registration beforehand. More information is available on the city’s website.

