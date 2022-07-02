ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of families are getting down and dirty Saturday, because they were celebrating International Mud Day. The city’s open space is celebrating by educating people on the importance of mud.

Without it, we would have no gardens, trails to hike, ceramic plates, and cups. It also plays an important role in a lot of kids’ lives. “It’s pretty much the day that parents tell their kids to go out and play in the mud,” says Christine Vasquez from the Open Space Vistors Center. “It’s been really wonderful because a lot of parents say I never think about sending my kids out to play in the backyard and the dirt. So it’s a new experience for a lot of the kids.”

The kids News 13 talked to had a great time splashing, rolling, making mud pies, and just being kids.