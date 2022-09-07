Health insurance plans can be hard to come by. Open enrollment is just ahead and BeWell New Mexico is here to help out. They work to find individuals and small business owners affordable health insurance plans.

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into office by President Biden. The act will insure health coverage will be affordable through 2025. Health insurance plans provided by BeWellNM are based on income level to match the needs of individuals. Many New Mexicans may even be eligible for a low-cost plan at less than $10 per month. Open enrollment will begin on November 1 and end on January 15. To learn more about their plan options and other services, visit https://www.bewellnm.com/.