Open Access New Mexico offering SantaGrams for donations made toward nonprofit

Before heading out into the crowds during Black Friday and sorting through online deals for Cyber Monday, you’ll want to set aside some extra funds to help local charities on Giving Tuesday. In the spirit of the season, Open Access New Mexico is offering donors SantaGrams postmarked from the North Pole.

Executive Director of Open Access New Mexico, Peter St. Cyr discusses the Giving Tuesday event and how you can participate.

Open Access New Mexico is a local nonprofit that advocates for press freedoms and facilitates data-driven citizen engagement. Wanting to give something back to its donors, the nonprofit is offering SantaGrams to those that contribute at least $20 to the organization this holiday season.

For your contribution, Santa Claus and his elf Twinkle Toes will send up to four letters postmarked from the North Pole to anyone on your naughty or nice list. Proceeds from Giving Tuesday and SantaGrams will help Open Access New Mexico purchase three high-speed document scanners that will be loaned out to any New Mexican that needs to make copies of public records.

Click here to make a donation to Open Access New Mexico.