Onsite pet adoptions $10 during National Adoption Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, PetSmart has a deal for you this weekend.

The company is teaming up with Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department for National Adoption Weekend. All onsite adoptions will only cost $10.

The event is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 10.

The event will be held at the PetSmart at Winrock at 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE as well as the PetSmart located at 350 Eubank Blvd NE.

