Online program allows Bernalillo County seniors to play bingo virtually

WATCH: Full interview with Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez, public health specialist with Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services is keeping the fun of bingo alive for seniors during the pandemic. Since there can’t be gatherings, the office has launched the virtual event “Bingo! with Brenda.”

Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services Public Health Specialist Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez discusses the fun and virtual program and how it has become a success. The program takes place online on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is intended to serve seniors who typically play at Bernalillo County Senior Centers that have been closed due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

The games are played via Zoom and virtual bingo cards are accessed online. Register online to participate in a Bingo! with Brenda session.

Photo Gallery