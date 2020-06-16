Online petition emerges to remove symbols on Kimo Theatre

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an online petition now for the city of Albuquerque to remove controversial symbols at its historic Kimo Theatre. The Change.org petition acknowledges the swastika-like symbols have Native American significance but goes on to say because of the Nazis and white supremacists those symbols now trigger images of hatred and genocide.

