Online petition emerges to remove symbols on Kimo Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Times are tough as people continue to adapt to a COVID-19 world. One major change people are seeing is visitation hours at hospitals. The Metro Rotary learned that patients in local hospitals with COVID-19 are unable to have visitors or see their families.

Collecting tablets allows for video chat between the patients and their families, and for some, unfortunately, maybe the last contact they can have with loved ones before they pass on. The group is applying for a grant within the Rotary organization to obtain funds to buy new tablets. They are also asking the community to consider donating gently used tablets that could be used by patients.