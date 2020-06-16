Online petition emerges to remove symbols on Kimo Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an online petition now for the city of Albuquerque to remove controversial symbols at its historic Kimo Theatre. The Change.org petition acknowledges the swastika-like symbols have Native American significance but goes on to say because of the Nazis and white supremacists those symbols now trigger images of hatred and genocide.
Juan de Oñate statue protests around New Mexico:
- APD: Man connected to Oñate statue protest shooting fired multiple shots
- PHOTOS: Controversial Juan de Oñate statue is removed in Albuquerque
- Man arrested in shooting of protester near Old Town on Monday
- Governor, lawmakers react to shooting of protester near Juan de Oñate statue
- City of Albuquerque to remove statue of Juan de Oñate
- Governor, lawmakers react to shooting of protester near Juan de Oñate statue
- Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down
- Sen. Heinrich, committee members request Confederate names removed from military bases
- Juan de Oñate statue vandalized after petition is created to remove it