One year later: Locals remember George Floyd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been one year since George Floyd was killed under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, spurring worldwide protests and a renewed fight for racial justice in the United States.

Gatherings across the country honored Floyd’s life, including at the intersection where he was killed. Organizers of an event near the University of New Mexico, say there is still a lot of work to be done but they see signs of progress.

“We had a lot of community leaders here tonight, a lot of people at the top who showed up tonight to show that they’re here for the community, they’re not just here for photo ops, they’re here to actually listen to what we really have problems with and things we really want to see changed,” said organizer Laquonte Barry.

At the White House Tuesday, the president and vice president discussed a police reform bill known as the George Floyd Policing Act.