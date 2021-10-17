One person, two dogs rescued from Sunday apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews were sent to a fire call to the 1000 block of Alvarado Drive in southeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning. They say the apartment had heavy flames and smoke pouring out when they arrived.

Crews had to rescue one person and two dogs. The person was sent to a local hospital and the dogs were treated at an emergency vet.

KRQE spoke to the mother of the person living at the apartment and she said crews worked diligently to ensure everyone was safe. “When I got here, the medics, they were doing great. They had oxygen on the dogs trying to revive them,” said Leslie Baca, the victim’s mother.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.