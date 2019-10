ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly fire took place in a South Broadway neighborhood in Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews were called out to the fire in a detached garage near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Broadway just after 3:00 p.m. Firefighters put it out and searched the building where a man was found dead.

Police found a rope and ladder nearby, but are still trying to determine if this was a suicide. A firefighter was also injured, but he’s expected to be okay.