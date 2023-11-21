ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police were involved in a shooting that left one person injured near Girard Blvd. and Gibson Blvd. Tuesday morning.

APD says around 11:45 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at residents at the Eagle Nest Apartments. Police said officers arrived on scene and shortly after, shots were fired and one person was hit with gunfire. No officers were injured in the shooting. No other details have been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.