ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue made quick work of a house fire Saturday night in northwest Albuquerque.
Crews were called to a home on 54th Street around 8:30 p.m. One person was rescued from the flames with minor injuries.
Story continues below:
- Community: New Mexico offering grants for community beautification
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque wants feedback on the 311 Community Contact Center
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 24 – Mar. 30
- Crime: Vehicle stolen from Albuquerque mom who’s out of state to get treatment for baby
Crews said the home has major smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.