ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue made quick work of a house fire Saturday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Crews were called to a home on 54th Street around 8:30 p.m. One person was rescued from the flames with minor injuries.

Crews said the home has major smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.