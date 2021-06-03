One person hospitalized following fire at Albuquerque storage facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are responding to a fire at the Extra Space Storage facility on Alameda and Ellison on Thursday morning. AFR reports that units were dispatched to the scene around 12:20 a.m.

An initial report states that one person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

There are no reports of any injuries to AFR personnel. It is unknown how the fire started or how many storage units have been damaged.

AFR reports crews were continuing to battle the fire as of 4:49 a.m. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.