ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said one person has been shot. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

APD stated that the Southeast Area Command was dispatched to the 7900 block of Bell Ave SE Friday afternoon for a report of a shooting.

One person was found in that area with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.