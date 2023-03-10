ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said one person has been shot. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.
APD stated that the Southeast Area Command was dispatched to the 7900 block of Bell Ave SE Friday afternoon for a report of a shooting.
One person was found in that area with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.