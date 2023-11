ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting on Saturday morning. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported one person was killed.

APD claimed there was a shooting reported around 5 a.m. in the area of San Pedro Drive NE and Indian School Road NE. A person was found with gunshot wounds, and they had died.

APD Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.