ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says it’s agents were involved in a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning in Albuquerque. According to the FBI the shooting took place around 6 a.m. and left one subject dead, no FBI agents were injured in the shooting.

The shooting is being reviewed by the FBI’s inspection Division. They say the review is ongoing. No other details on the incident have been released. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as more information is released.