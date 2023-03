ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 9500 block of Central Ave., they say one person is dead and a second person was taken to the hospital.

APD says the victim taken to the hospital is listed in stable condition. No other information on the incident is available. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will update as more details are available.