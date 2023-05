ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide near Morris and Constitution. Officers were sent to the area Thursday night just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person who had died from their injuries and they found out another person had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. APD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No other details are available.