ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after one person was found dead Wednesday morning in southwest Albuquerque.

APD says officers responded around 2 a.m. to the area of 5th St. and Atlantic Ave. to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found one person who was dead on scene and suffered from gunshot wounds. APD says no one is custody. APD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No other details have been released.