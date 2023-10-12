ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Albuquerque that left one person dead Wednesday night.

APD says around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the 6000 block of Canis Ave. NW to reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a person who had suffered from a gunshot wound, the victim died from their injuries on scene. Police say homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No other information on the incident has been released.