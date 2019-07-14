One person dead after fall near Sandia Crest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire has confirmed that one person has died near the Sandia Crest after falling more than 100 feet while rock climbing.

Bernalillo County Fire says when they arrived on scene and were able to get eyes on the victim, it was too late and that the efforts quickly turned into a recovery involving serval different agencies. BCFD says the call came out about 10:30 a.m. Saturday that a person repelling off the Clandestine Wall on the north side of the Sandia Crest between mile marker 11 and 12 had fallen about 140 feet.

A county fire spokesperson says when search and rescue crews arrived on scene they could see the victim but even with the helicopter, it’s rescue specialist couldn’t get to the person safely.

People out on the trails Saturday were shocked when they heard about the news. ” It’s crazy. It’s really scary. We’ve been up here several times and never heard anything like this happening,” said visitor Beth Johnston.

BCFD says the hiker was with a group of people at the time. They didn’t identify the gender of the person but say right now rescue crews are still trying to get to the body.

The spokesperson could not say when the last time someone has died hiking or repelling off the Sandia Mountains. Detectives with New Mexico State Police are also on scene to help investigate what happened.