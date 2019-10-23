NMSP officer hit head-on in fatal Rio Rancho crash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and a New Mexico State Police officer has been hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rio Rancho on Tuesday.

State Police say an officer was traveling north on Unser when he was hit head-on around 4:30 p.m. by a southbound green SUV carrying two passengers.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV crossed the center line. The passenger of that vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital and his condition is unknown. The officer, who was also hospitalized is in stable condition.

NMSP and the State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

NMSP Patrol Unit hit head on by wrong way driver on Unser and Mariposa in Rio Rancho. Officer has been transported to hospital. Driver in wrong way vehicle was transported to hospital and passenger is deceased. Details limited, investigation preliminary. pic.twitter.com/W2x5lRttsC — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 23, 2019