One of two suspects in murder of teen goes before judge

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second suspect in a teen’s murder faced a judge Thursday.

Police arrested 21-year-old’s Matthew Wood and Everton McNab this week for the shooting of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at an Albuquerque apartment complex in September. Three others were shot and injured during what investigators say was an attempted gun purchase.

Judge Sharon D. Walton ruled that Wood would be held in preventative detention in his case without bond before going in front of a district court judge for a detention hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞