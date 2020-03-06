One of two suspects in murder of teen goes before judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second suspect in a teen’s murder faced a judge Thursday.

Police arrested 21-year-old’s Matthew Wood and Everton McNab this week for the shooting of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at an Albuquerque apartment complex in September. Three others were shot and injured during what investigators say was an attempted gun purchase.

Judge Sharon D. Walton ruled that Wood would be held in preventative detention in his case without bond before going in front of a district court judge for a detention hearing.