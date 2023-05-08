ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three people charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two teen brothers will remain in custody until trial.

Marissa Lopez, Mario Lange, and Querida Lovato are accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old and his 14-year-old brother at a mobile home community near Atrisco Vista and I-40 in January.

Investigators alleged Lange told them the group planned to set the brothers up to get revenge because they stole a gun from Lopez’s brother.

On Monday, the state argued that cell phone records put Lopez at the scene of the crime and that Lange identified Lopez as one of the shooters. The defense shot back at that claim, arguing she was only a passenger in the car.

Judge Cindy Leos ruled Lopez be held behind bars.