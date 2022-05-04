ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winning approval at Tuesday nights city council meeting was a push to designate one of Albuquerque’s oldest community centers, a historic landmark.

The Barelas Community Center off 8th Street features Spanish Pueblo revival architecture and murals depicting New Mexico culture. It was completed in 1942 thanks to President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” initiatives to create jobs during the great depression.

The landmark designation helps preserve more than 20 sites across the city, including the Kimo Theatre and the Old Albuquerque High School.