ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. Police say officers were called to 1900 block of Shirlane Pl, near Tramway Blvd., between Menaul Blvd. and Indian School Rd., just after midnight Sunday, to reports of a shooting.

APD says officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. They say the man was determined dead on scene. APD homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No other information has been released.