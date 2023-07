ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they responded to the area of Central Ave. and Vermont St. around 11 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a shooting.

APD says officers arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital. APD says the investigation is ongoing.