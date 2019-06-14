One injured by falling tree branch at Albuquerque BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a private event at the ABQ BioPark Zoo Thursday night, a patron was injured after a branch fell from a tree. Staff immediately called the authorities and an ambulance arrived to transport the injured person to receive medical care.

The identity of the injured person remains unknown at this time. The BioPark states that they have an arborist and grounds team that routinely maintains the park’s landscaping in an effort to minimize such incidents.

The City of Albuquerque’s Risk Management Division is actively investigating the incident.