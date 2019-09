RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- A SWAT situation occurred in Rio Rancho on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to Metalmark Way and Rancho West Drive east of the freeway. Authorities had received a call regarding a man and a woman in a physical altercation.

Police say the woman had serious injuries. The situation has since been resolved and officers report the suspect ins ow in custody.

The subject’s name has not been released.