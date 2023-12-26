ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire officials are reporting a fire at 9th and Coal at the Hacienda Del Sol Apartments. Crews were first dispatched to the scene around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started at one unit on the second floor of the apartment complex and crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after Noon. One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and treatment for minor burns, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated.