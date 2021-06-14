One firefighter injured in NE Albuquerque commercial fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded Monday evening to reports of a commercial structure fire in the northeast part of the city. Officials say AFR units arrived at a fire at 7301 Menaul NE around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Crews found the fire in a storage yard at the rear of the property. The fire spread to a vehicle parked next to the building and spread to the roof the structure.

No injuries were reported from civilians but two firefighters received minor injuries, according to officials. One of the injured was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.