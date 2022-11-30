ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Distillery is an Albuquerque based distillery. The distillery aims to provide mental health support for veterans and first responders.

Martin Salazar and his niece own One Distillery. Born and raise in New Mexico they see the struggle people face regarding mental health. All proceeds from One Distillery to help support access to mental health for veterans and first responders. Currently, ‘One Distellery’ is being sold at Costco, Total Wine, Jubilation, and Southern Line.

For more information and to support, you can visit themonedistillerynm.com or Instagram.