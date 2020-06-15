One displaced following fire in northeast Albuquerque

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the northeast region of the city early Monday morning. AFR reports firefighters arrived to see a single-story residence that had a moderate amount of smoke coming from the garage.

Firefighters found a small fire in the garage but had it under control within six minutes. Fire crews determined the fire was caused as the result of combustion from chemical and rag storage.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians. One resident was displaced as a result of the fire.

