ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A structure fire claimed the life of an individual in the southeast part of Albuquerque late Thursday night. Albuquerque Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire in an apartment near Louisiana and Zuni.

Although firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes, one person was pronounced dead at the scene from cardiac arrest. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.