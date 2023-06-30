ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One suspect is dead and two bystanders were injured after an officer-involved shooting with Albuquerque police Thursday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Lomas and San Pedro for reports of a stabbing at a McDonald’s drive thru. While officers were investigating they received reports of a man nearby waving a knife around and found the suspect at a nearby bus stop.

APD says when they approached, the suspect attempted to stab other people at the bus stop. Police fired at the suspect, and during the incident the suspect was killed and the two bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident. Police say the two bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is a developing story, no other information is available.