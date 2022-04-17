ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal car crash near I-40 and Wyoming. Officials say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they had to extract one person from the crash who had serious injuries. That person later died at the hospital. APD has not released the name or said what led to the crash.

This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.