One dead in overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened near Montgomery and Eubank Saturday night.

Police say when they arrived to the 3900 block of Garcia NE, they didn’t find a victim but did observe signs that a shooting had occurred. During the investigation, police learned the victim had been taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police have not said if they have a suspect and are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. This is a developing story and we will give updates when they become available.